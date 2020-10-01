Stock Alert: SailPoint Tech Gains 14%

(RTTNews) - SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) shares are rising more than 14 percent as the stock is all set to replace Sally Beauty Holdings inc. in S&P MidCap 400. The stock is trading at its five-year peak.

Currently, SailPoint is at $45.44, up 14.89 percent from its previous close of $39.57 on a volume of 4,110,156. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $11.61 to $46.19 on average volume of 1,452,585.

