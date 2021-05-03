Stock Alert: Safe Bulkers Up 11%

(RTTNews) - Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) shares are rising more than 8 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing the rally that started in mid-April. There were no specific corporate announcements from the company today.

The marine dry-bulk transportation services company had announced on Friday that they will announce first-quarter results on May 5.

Currently, the shares are trading at $3.99, up 11.28 percent from the previous close of $3.59 on a volume of 2,115,223. The shares have traded in a range of $0.82-$4.20 on average volume of 994,603.

