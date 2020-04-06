Stock Alert: Ryman Hospitality Properties Rises 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) are rising more than 8 percent in Monday's trading at $33.14 despite no stock-specific news. The stock has traded in a range of $13.25 to $91.57 in the past 52 weeks.

In the U.S., stocks are rising on Monday as the reported death tolls in some of the world's coronavirus hot spots, including New York, Italy and Spain, showed signs of easing over the weekend. President Donald Trump warned the country could be headed into its "toughest" week but expressed hope the country was seeing a "leveling off" of the coronavirus crisis.

Ryman Hospitality is a lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences.

In late March, Ryman Hospitality said it has extended temporary closures at its managed entertainment venues and restaurants through April 26 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's full-time and part-time employees will continue to receive pay and benefits through the end of April.

