Stock Alert: Ryerson Holding Rises After Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of industrial metals processor and distributor Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) increased $0.43 or 5.18% on Thursday, before closing at $8.73. The stock rose $0.70 or 8.02 in the extended trading to reach $9.43. RYI has traded in the range of $6.21- $12.54 in the last 52-weeks.

On Wednesday, the company reported positive earnings surprise in its fourth-quarter results.

Net income in the fourth quarter was $26.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $0.30. This compares with the average estimate of 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.10.

Revenues for the quarter decreased to $961.5 million from $1.16 billion for the same period last year on decline in average selling prices and shipments.

For the first quarter, Ryerson anticipates revenues to be in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. The consensus estimate is at $1.12 billion.

Revenue outlook for the first quarter is reduced by approximately $15 million year-over-year, as coronavirus outbreak is causing temporary and partial operational interruptions within the company's China service centers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.