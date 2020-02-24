Stock Alert: Ryanair Down

(RTTNews) - Shares of Airline company Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) are down more than 12% Monday morning and is currently trading at $79.60.

The stock closed Friday's trading at $90.65, and gapped down 12% today morning as the fear of coronavirus spreading to more places than in China is looming.

From August last year, the stock has been trending up and has gained nearly 40% since then.

