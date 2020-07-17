Stock Alert: RumbleON Soars 90%

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) surged over 90% on Friday morning after the e-commerce company announced a dealer-centric pilot program with CarGurus.

RMBL is currently trading at $20.41, up $9.69 or 90.39%, on the Nasdaq.

The company said it was chosen for a pilot program with CarGurus (CARG), an online automotive marketplace. CarGurus will leverage RumbleOn's technology as well as their transportation and distribution services in the testing of a new inventory acquisition product for dealers that enables dealers to source consumer cars on the CarGurus platform.

RumbleOn is an e-commerce company that uses innovative technology to simplify how dealers and customers buy, sell, trade, or finance pre-owned vehicles through RumbleOn's 100% online marketplace.

