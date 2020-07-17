Markets
RMBL

Stock Alert: RumbleON Soars 90%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) surged over 90% on Friday morning after the e-commerce company announced a dealer-centric pilot program with CarGurus.

RMBL is currently trading at $20.41, up $9.69 or 90.39%, on the Nasdaq.

The company said it was chosen for a pilot program with CarGurus (CARG), an online automotive marketplace. CarGurus will leverage RumbleOn's technology as well as their transportation and distribution services in the testing of a new inventory acquisition product for dealers that enables dealers to source consumer cars on the CarGurus platform.

RumbleOn is an e-commerce company that uses innovative technology to simplify how dealers and customers buy, sell, trade, or finance pre-owned vehicles through RumbleOn's 100% online marketplace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RMBL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular