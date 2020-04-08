Stock Alert: RPM International

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemical company RPM International Inc. (RPM) is scheduled to report its third-quarter results today, April 8.

RPM International makes high-performance specialty coatings, sealants and building materials.

While reporting second-quarter results in January, the company had provided third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance in the high-teens to low-$0.20 range. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.21.

Sales growth for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of 2.5% to 4%. In the third quarter of last year, RPM had revenue of $1.14 billion. The consensus estimate is at $1.18 billion.

Before the coronavirus pandemic adversely affecting the market, RPM had touched its all time high of $77.47 in early January. The stock rebounded from its 52-week low of $42.85 hit in March with a gain of nearly 50% since then.

Tuesday, RPM was up $2.58 or 4.31% before closing at $62.45.

