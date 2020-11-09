Stock Alert: Royal Caribbean Up 28% On Success Of New Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares are spiking more than 28 percent on Monday morning, as pharma giant Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said that their COVID 19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, was found to be more than 90 percent effective in patients without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The companies claimed that protection from COVID-19 was achieved 28 days after the initiation of two-dose vaccination.

Earlier on October 29, the cruise operator has reported an adjusted net loss of $1.2 billion or $5.62 per share for the third quarter as an impact of the pandemic situation that affected its business severely. The company had to suspend its global cruise operation.

Currently, RCL is at $75.28, up 28.53 percent from its previous close of $58.57. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $19.25 to $135.32 on average volume of 7,989,168.

