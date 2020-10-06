Stock Alert: Royal Caribbean Group Trading 6% Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) are climbing more than 6% Tuesday morning at $69.54. It has been trading in the range of$19.25- $135.32 in the past one year.

Royal Caribbean's Group Chairman and CEO Richard Fain today said it intends to test for coronavirus every passenger and crew member when it resumes sailing.

"No other section of the travel industry, no other section does one hundred percent testing," Fain said.

The cruise ship chairman believes that following Healthy Sail Panel's 74 health recommendations helps to protect guests and crew members on board.

"By implementing the panel's recommendations, we intend to make our ships and environment a bubble, if you will, that actually presents less risk of transmission than in their home communities on land to get there," Fain commented in a video update on October 5.

Royal Caribbean plans to resume operations on November 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.