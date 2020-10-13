Stock Alert: Royal Caribbean Group Down 10%

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares are declining on Tuesday morning as it announced the commencement of a private offering of senior convertible notes due 2023 for an aggregate amount of up to $500 million. The proceeds will be used to repay its 2.650 percent Senior Notes due 2020 and other general corporate purposes.

Currently, the shares are at $62.53, down 10.44 percent from its previous close of $69.83. The shares have traded in a range of $19.25 to $135.32 on average volume of 8,564,213.

