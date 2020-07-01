Markets
Stock Alert: Royal Caribbean Cruises Up 7%

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares are gaining in the morning trade as the cruise giant is planning for a comeback defying the pandemic challenges.

Royal Caribbean Cruises' upmarket boutique cruise line Azamara launched a new brand tradition for authentic travel experience on Wednesday and virtually honored the winners of the Tour operators.

RCL shares are currently at 54.29, up 7.88 percent from its previous close of $50.30. .

