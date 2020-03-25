Stock Alert: Royal Caribbean Cruises Climbs Nearly 5%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares are rising for the second day on Wednesday, as the cruise line obtained a $2.2 billion secured term credit line to support its liquidity.

The market also reacted positively to the news that the U.S has reached a $2 trillion stimulus package. The stock had jumped 17 percent on Tuesday. Currently, the shares are at $36.00, up 4.98 percent from its previous close of $34.47. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $19.25-$135.32.

