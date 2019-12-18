Stock Alert: Royal Caribbean Continues Its Uptrend

(RTTNews) - Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) have been on an uptrend for more than two months. The stock rose 0.65% on Tuesday to close the trading at $127.05.

The company with its strong demand and key itineraries could sail through difficult situations like Hurricane Dorian in the Atlantic ocean that hit in September.

For the third quarter, in October, the company earned adjusted earnings, including a negative impact from Hurricane Dorian of $0.13, at $4.27 per share, up from $3.98 last year. Analysts were expecting the company to earn $4.31.

Net income increased to $883.2 million or $4.20 per share from $810.4 million or $3.86 per share in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Revenue also increased to $3.187 billion from $2.796 billion a year ago.

Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter, the company sees earnings of approximately $1.40 per share, better than analysts' consensus estimate of $1.24.

Full-year earnings, including $0.15 per share impact from Hurricane Dorian, are expected in the range of $9.50 to $9.55 per share. Excluding the impact, the midpoint of the guidance is up by $0.08, Royal Caribbean said. Analysts anticipate earnings of $9.54.

Royal Caribbean operates 50 ships through its Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Azamara Club and Silversea brands. The company also owns 50% of German brand TUI Cruises and 49% of Spanish brand Pullmantur Cruceros.

Azamara Club Cruises recently announced its partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in South Africa. The partnership sees conservation-themed itineraries for their People to Planet Excursions and People to Planet Voyages to be launched in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

