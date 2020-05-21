Stock Alert: Ross Stores Rises Ahead Of Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of apparel retailer Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) are climbing more than 5% Thursday ahead of first-quarter earnings, scheduled to be reported today after market close.

Wednesday Ross Dress For Less stores reopened in some of the areas saw people flocking in front of them.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter.

Ross stock was terribly hit by coronavirus pandemic and more than halved from February to mid-March to hit a new low of $56.30. It has recovered nearly 60% from those levels, trading currently at $95.64. The stock has recorded a 52-week high of $124.16 in February this year.

