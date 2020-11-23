Stock Alert: Root Down 8%

(RTTNews) - Root, Inc. (ROOT) shares are declining on Monday morning, though there is no specific announcement from the company today.

The shares have been on a decline for the last several months. Currently, the shares are at $17.30, down 8.79 percent from its previous close of $19.00. For the 52 weeks, the shares have traded in a range of $16.87 to $29.48 on average volume of 2,674,655.

The parent company of the Root Insurance's has scheduled its third quarter results on December 1, 2020.

