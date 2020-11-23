Markets
ROOT

Stock Alert: Root Down 8%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Root, Inc. (ROOT) shares are declining on Monday morning, though there is no specific announcement from the company today.

The shares have been on a decline for the last several months. Currently, the shares are at $17.30, down 8.79 percent from its previous close of $19.00. For the 52 weeks, the shares have traded in a range of $16.87 to $29.48 on average volume of 2,674,655.

The parent company of the Root Insurance's has scheduled its third quarter results on December 1, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROOT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular