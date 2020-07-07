Stock Alert: Rollins Climbs On Q2 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) shares are rising on Tuesday morning as it expects revenue growth for the second quarter to reach low to mid-single digits, while residential pest control revenues are anticipated to reach high single to low double-digit growth compared to the prior year.

In the prior year, the company has recorded second-quarter earnings of $64.3 million or $0.20 per share on revenue of $523.96 million. Wall Street is looking for second-quarter earnings of $0.15 per share on revenue of $487.52 million.

The global consumer and commercial services company said it is witnessing improvement in parts of its commercial pest control business. VitalClean, its new disinfectant cleaning service has contributed to this growth.

ROL shares are currently at $45.37, up 6.12 percent from its previous $42.75.

