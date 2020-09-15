Stock Alert: Roku Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Roku, Inc. (ROKU), the San Jose-based video streaming hardware provider, are gaining on Tuesday morning trade despite no company-specific news.

U.S. stocks are up today, continuing the rally from the previous session with technology stocks moving higher.

Currently, the stock is trading at $166.84, up 5.90% from the previous close of $157.73. The stock closed at its year-to-date high of above$179 at the start of September. It has traded in the range of $58.22- $185.44 in the past 52 weeks on average volume of 9,532,070.

The company has recorded a surge in sales during the pandemic as people chose to stay at home.

