Stock Alert: Roku Trading 7% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of Video streaming device maker Roku, Inc. (ROKU) are rising more than 7% Tuesday morning at $158.78. It has traded in the range of $58.22- $176.55 in the past 52 weeks.

The Roku Premiere streaming device is now on sale at BestBuy for a limited period for less than 25% cost at $29.99 from its usual selling price of $39.99.

Roku shares more than doubled in the past few months during the coronavirus pandemic as more people stayed at home, which benefited the ad-free streaming device maker.

