Markets
ROKU

Stock Alert: Roku Trading 7% Higher

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Video streaming device maker Roku, Inc. (ROKU) are rising more than 7% Tuesday morning at $158.78. It has traded in the range of $58.22- $176.55 in the past 52 weeks.

The Roku Premiere streaming device is now on sale at BestBuy for a limited period for less than 25% cost at $29.99 from its usual selling price of $39.99.

Roku shares more than doubled in the past few months during the coronavirus pandemic as more people stayed at home, which benefited the ad-free streaming device maker.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROKU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular