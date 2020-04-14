Markets
ROKU

Stock Alert: Roku Rises On Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of T.V streaming platform Roku, Inc. (ROKU) are climbing more than 8% Tuesday morning after the company raised its first-quarter revenue outlook above estimates.

Monday the company has raised its quarterly revenue guidance to $307 million - $317 million. On average 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect revenue of $300.44 million.

The company also estimates that its active accounts to be 39.8 million as of March 31, 2020, an increase of nearly 3 million since December 31, 2019.

However, Roku withdrew its full-year outlook due to economic uncertainties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company expects to report its first-quarter earnings on May 7.

ROKU is currently at $105.16. It has traded in the range of $55.02- $176.55 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROKU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular