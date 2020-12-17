Stock Alert: Roku Rises 5%; HBO Max Launching Today On Roku Devices

(RTTNews) - Shares of Roku, Inc. (ROKU) are rising more than 5% Thursday morning and touched a new high of $352.12.

Starting today, HBO Max is available on the platform, Roku said on Wednesday.

The highly anticipated WONDER WOMAN 1984, that debuts in theaters on Christmas Day will be available on the platform on the same day, Roku said.

"A full slate of Warner Bros. films will debut in 2021 on HBO Max in the U.S. concurrently with their theatrical releases, including The Matrix 4, Dune, The Suicide Squad, and Space Jam: A New Legacy," the company added.

