Stock Alert: ROku Rises 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Video streaming device maker Roku, Inc. (ROKU) are rising more than 10% Monday morning at $177.67. The stock has been trading in the range of $58.22- $185.44 in the past 52 weeks.

Roku and Comcast, NBCUniversal's parent company, have reached a video distribution deal that will bring video streaming service, Peacock to Roku in the coming weeks, Roku said on September 18.

The decision comes after a battle between Roku and Comcast, where Comcast had asked Roku to remove NBC TV Everywhere apps, including Peacock from its platform.

