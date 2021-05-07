Markets
Stock Alert: Roku Gains 15% On Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Roku, Inc. (ROKU) shares are rising on Friday morning trade as the company reported a swing to profit in the first quarter on higher revenue.

Currently, shares are at $328.79, up 15.42 percent from the previous close of $284.18. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $100.19-$486.72 on average volume of 4,176,427.

The streaming provider reported a first-quarter net profit of $76.29 million or $0.54 per share compared to net loss of $54.61 million or $0.45 per share last year.

Total revenue for the quarter increased to $574.18 million from $320.77 million last year.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects net profit in a range of $10-$20 on revenue in a range of $610-$620 million. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.23 on revenue $555.64 million.

