Stock Alert: Rogers Communications Up 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) are gaining over 7% on Wednesday morning after the company said it will buy all of the Canadian assets of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.

RCI is currently trading at $44.69, up $3.10 or 7.44%, on the Nasdaq.

Rogers Communications, the largest long-term shareholder of Cogeco, agreed with Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) to purchase all of the Canadian assets of Cogeco and Cogeco Communications for a net purchase price of about $4.9 billion.

