Markets
ROK

Stock Alert: Rockwell Automation Climbs 5% As Earnings Top Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK), that provides industrial automation power, control and information solutions, are moving on the higher side by 5% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Earnings, on an adjusted basis, for the second quarter rose 19% to $2.04 per share from $2.04 per share, largely influenced by lower incentive compensation expense. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $1.82.

Sales were $1.681 billion, up 1.5 percent from last year. The consensus estimate was at $1.62 billion.

For the full year, the company however projects sales to decline in the range of 6.5% - 3.0% and adjusted EPS are expected between $6.90 - $7.70. Analysts see earnings of $6.99 and sales decrease of 6.2%.

ROK is currently trading at $193.55 nearing towards its 52 week high of $209.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular