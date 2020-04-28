Stock Alert: Rockwell Automation Climbs 5% As Earnings Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK), that provides industrial automation power, control and information solutions, are moving on the higher side by 5% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Earnings, on an adjusted basis, for the second quarter rose 19% to $2.04 per share from $2.04 per share, largely influenced by lower incentive compensation expense. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $1.82.

Sales were $1.681 billion, up 1.5 percent from last year. The consensus estimate was at $1.62 billion.

For the full year, the company however projects sales to decline in the range of 6.5% - 3.0% and adjusted EPS are expected between $6.90 - $7.70. Analysts see earnings of $6.99 and sales decrease of 6.2%.

ROK is currently trading at $193.55 nearing towards its 52 week high of $209.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.