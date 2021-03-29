Stock Alert: Rocket Companies Climbs 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of mortgage finance company Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) are up more than 10% Monday morning at $26.37.

There have been no company-specific news, that could be cited for the stock's upward movement.

After going public in August 2020, the company in February 2021, reported 144% increase in revenue for the fourth quarter at $4.699 billion.

RKT has been trading in the range of $17.50- $43 in the past 52 weeks.

