Stock Alert: Rocket Co. Shares Gains 12%

(RTTNews) - Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) shares are trading more than 12 percent on Monday morning trade. There were no announcements from the company that could influence the market.

U.S. stocks are rising on Monday in reaction to the positive news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA issued an emergency use authorization for blood plasma treatment for COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.

The Detroit-based group of personal finance and consumer service brands has scheduled to announce its second quarter earnings on September 2.

Earlier on August 5, the company has priced Initial Public Offering of 100 million shares at $18 per share.

Currently RKT is at $29.04, up 12.27 from its previous close of $25.89.

