Stock Alert: Rite Air Slides Nearly 13%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) are down more than 12 percent, though there is no company-specific news to justify the deep slide. Most of the major indexes are bounced back on Thursday after the initial volatility. Shares are currently at $12.30 after it ended Wednesday's trade at $13.95. The retail drugstore chain stock has been on a decline since last week, in line with the general market trend. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $5.04- $23.88.

