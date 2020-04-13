Stock Alert: Rite Aid Corp.(RAD)

(RTTNews) - Retail drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) is slated to report financial results for its Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter, which ended February 29, 2020, on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the Company to report a net loss of $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion for the fourth quarter.

When reporting fiscal third-quarter results last December, Rite Aid had forecast fiscal 2020 annual adjusted net income per share be between $0.13 and $0.55 and revenues to be between $21.5 billion and $21.9 billion. The analysts' consensus earnings estimate for fiscal 2020 is $0.34 per share while revenue estimate is $21.77 billion.

The Company's same-store sales in fiscal 2020 are expected to range from an increase of 0.0 percent to an increase of 1.0 percent over fiscal 2019.

The Company is slated to hold an analyst call on April 16 at 8:30 a.m.

RAD has traded in a range of $5.04 to $23.88 in the last 1 year. The stock is currently up 4.63% trading at $13.65.

