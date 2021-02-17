Stock Alert: Riot Blockchain Uptick Continues

(RTTNews) - Shares of bitcoin mining company Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) are up more than 12% Wednesday morning, continuing the momentum from the last few days.

On February 11, Riot Blockchain announced the achievement of 1.06 exahash per second hash rate capacity milestone with the deployment of the newly received 2,002 S19 Pro Antminers.

The stock gained more than 50% from the closing price of $43.09 as of February 11.

RIOT touched a new high of $69.89 this morning before sliding to $67.19 trading currently.

