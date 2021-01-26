Markets
Stock Alert: Rhythm Pharma Shares Gains On Positive Phase 2 Data

(RTTNews) - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade announces phase 2 positive proof-of-concept data for Setmelanotide in additional MC4R Pathway deficiency-related obesities.

Currently, shares are at $41.06, up 5.00 percent from the previous close of $39.19 on a volume of 500,303.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $12.99 -$43.23 on average volume of 390,353.

