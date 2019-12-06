Stock Alert: RH Stock Sets New All-time High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Upscale furniture chain RH (RH) are on a tear, on the heels of an upbeat annual forecast. Today, the stock set a new all-time high of $239.88.The stock is up more than 20% from its Dec 3 opening price of $196.66, and currently trading at $237.8, and nearly three-times its 52-week low of $84.11.

A Nov 15 regulatory filing that said Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had bought $206 million shares of RH in the third quarter is also helping the stock, a lot actually.

While most retailers invest in growing their digital business, RH says it continues to believe in creating a physical store experience that cannot be replicated online. The company cites a vertically integrated real estate development model with low capital requirements and occupancy costs, plus the discipline of driving high-quality profitable growth, as reasons for its expanding operating margins, and significant free cash flow generation.

