Stock Alert: RH Shares Climb

(RTTNews) - Shares of RH (RH) are gaining more than 9% on Tuesday morning. In its annual letter to the shareholders, Chairman & CEO Gary Friedman said, "Fiscal 2019 was an outstanding year for Team RH. We achieved record results across every key metric of our business while continuing to elevate the brand and create strategic separation in our industry. The home-furnishing company plans to report its first-quarter earnings after the market closes on Thursday. In the letter to the shareholders, the Chairman said for the full year, the company earned $220.37 million, up from $135.73 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings for the fiscal were $276.29 million from $204.32 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $9.07 from $5.12 last year, adjusted earnings were up 49 percent to $11.66. Revenues for the fiscal year climbed 5.4 percent to $2.647 billion from $2.505 billion a year ago. The shares are currently at $232.52, up 9.32 percent from its previous close of $212.57.

