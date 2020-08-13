Stock Alert: Revolve Group Shares Up 19% On Swinging To Profit

(RTTNews) - Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) shares are rising on Thursday as the company turned to profit in the second quarter.

The shares are currently at $23.21, up 19.08 percent from the prior close of $19.50.

The next-gen fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers reported second-quarter earnings of $14.24 million, compared to loss of $28.08 million a year ago. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.20, compared to $0.57 in the prior year.

Net sales for the quarter declined to $142.78 million from $161.89 million in the previous year.

The company noted that the combination of top-line outperformance, effective cost controls, and outstanding execution from REVOLVE's team in driving operating efficiencies helped in the improved profit.

