Markets
RVLV

Stock Alert: Revolve Group Shares Down 13%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) are tanking in initial trading, despite a slight increase in net profit for the fourth quarter. The next-generation fashion retailer have been trading down for the 52-week period and further slumped to around $16 on Wednesday's opening. Fashion companies have been hit by the disruptions of the coronavirus outbreak.

RVLV is currently trading at $16.80, down 13.00 percent from the previous close of $19.31 on Tuesday.

The company reported fourth-quarter net profit of $8.41 million or $0.12 per share, up from $7.699 million or $0.11 per share in the prior year. Net sales for the quarter increased to $147.56 million from $127.72 million a year ago. Looking ahead, the company expects net sales growth of 13-17 percent to $679 to $703 million for the full year 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RVLV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular