Stock Alert: Revolve Group Gains 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV), an online fashion retailer, are rising more than 12 percent or $1.62 in Monday's morning trade at $14.65 despite the absence of any stock-specific news. The stock has traded in a range of $7.17 to $48.36 in the past 52 weeks.

Revolve Group is scheduled to report its first-quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 13. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter on revenues of $140.82 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In late March, Revolve Group said its performance in the first quarter began strongly, with net sales rising more than 20 percent year-over-year for January and February 2020 combined. This strong trend continued into the first week of March, but meaningfully changed starting in the second week of March, coincident with the escalation of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Revolve Group also said at that time it anticipates that overall consumer demand in the coming months will be impacted by recently enacted COVID-19 requirements for social distancing. Further, the company withdrew its previous financial guidance issued in February, citing the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.