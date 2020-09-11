Stock Alert: Revolve Group Down Almost 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) are losing almost 6 percent or $1.15 in Friday's morning trade at $18.95 despite no specific news that could influence the online fashion retailer's stock.

U.S. stocks are rising on Friday following the sharp pullback seen over the course of the previous session.

Revolve Group has traded in a range of $7.17 to $26.69 in the past 52 weeks

