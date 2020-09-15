Stock Alert: Revance Therapeutics Gains 8%

(RTTNews) - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) shares are rising more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning. There is no company-specific announcement today so far, that could have influenced the stock action.

Currently shares are at $31.75, up 8.14 percent from its previous close of $29.36. The shares have traded in a range of $11.62-$32.20 on average volume of 516,360 for the last 52-weeks.

Earlier on August 25, the biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings had announced that it will start introducing its aesthetics portfolio, including the RHA Collection of dermal fillers, resilient hyaluronic acid, and the HintMD financial technology platform in U.S. soon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.