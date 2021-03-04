Markets
Stock Alert: ReTo Eco-Solutions Zooms 30% After Winning Contract

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese construction materials maker ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) are up more than 30% Thursday morning after Ruitu Mingsheng Environmental Protection Building Materials (Changjiang) Co., Ltd., a unit of the company, received a sales contract worth RMB 10.71 million from Sanya Guohong Municipal Engineering Construction Co., Ltd.

The companies plan to expand the use ReTo Eco-Solutions' environmental-friendly materials and equipment, including ReTo' patented, retaining bricks, in construction projects.

RETO, currently at $2.25, has been trading in the range of $0.30- $3.66 in the last one year.

