Stock Alert: Resolute Forest Products Up 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) are up more than 9% Friday morning at $10.34.

There have been no company-specific news to move the stock up, today.

RFP has been trading in the range of $1.14- $11.18 in the last one year.

Resolute Forest Products operates in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, which are marketed in over 50 countries.

