Stock Alert: Repro Med Systems Tanks 30%

(RTTNews) - Shares of small-cap company Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) slipped nearly 30% on Wednesday morning after reporting its quarter results.

KRMD is currently trading at $4.39, down $1.75 or 28.47%, on the Nasdaq.

Net income for the third quarter was $0.2 million or $0.01 per share, compared to $0.7 million or $0.02 per share. Net sales for the third quarter were $6.1 million, down from $6.6 million last year.

"Our total net sales declined in Q3 2020 primarily attributable to lower clinical trial activity and allowances associated with U.S. sales," CEO Don Pettitgrew said.

