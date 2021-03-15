Stock Alert: Renren Shares Up 21%

(RTTNews) - Renren Inc. (RENN) shares are rising more than 21 percent on Monday morning trade, on more than average volume. There were no specific announcements from the company to influence trading on the day.

Currently, shares are at $10.66, up 20.78 percent from the previous close of $8.83 on a volume of 272,560. The shares have traded in a range of $0.45-$11.84 on a volume of 174,446, for the 52-week period.

