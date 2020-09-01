Stock Alert: Renewable Energy Jumps 16%

(RTTNews) - Shares of biodiesel production company Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) are rising more than 16% Tuesday morning at $38.90, nearing its 52-week high of $40.80.

There are no company-specific news to move the stock up.

The company which makes renewable diesel from biomass feedstocks had reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the June quarter, better than the consensus estimate of $0.27 loss per share.

