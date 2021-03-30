Stock Alert: ReneSola Gains 14%

(RTTNews) - ReneSola Ltd (SOL) shares are rising more than 11 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing a rally since March 26th after the company reported net profit for the fourth quarter, compared to loss last year.

The solar project developer announced fourth-quarter net profit of $2.46 million or $0.05 per share, compared to net loss of $10.94 million or $0.23 per share in the previous year.

Net revenue for the quarter declined to $16.81 million, from $26.53 million a year ago. Currently, shares are at $11.23, up 14.59 percent from the previous close of $9.80. The shares have traded in a range of $0.91-$35.77 on average volume of 4,443,859.

