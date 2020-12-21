Markets
SOL

Stock Alert: ReneSola Adds 9% On Receiving Projects In Poland

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of fully integrated solar project developer, ReneSola Ltd (SOL) are rising more than 9% Monday morning at $8.88.

ReneSola today said it was awarded 38 solar utility projects in Poland with capacity of 1 MW for each.

All of these 38 projects, which are under Poland's Contract for Difference (CFD) regime are expected to be connected to the grid within the next two years.

These projects are eligible for a 15-year guaranteed tariff, the company said.

SOL, currently at $8.82, has been trading in the range of $0.85- $9.49 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SOL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular