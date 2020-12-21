Stock Alert: ReneSola Adds 9% On Receiving Projects In Poland

(RTTNews) - Shares of fully integrated solar project developer, ReneSola Ltd (SOL) are rising more than 9% Monday morning at $8.88.

ReneSola today said it was awarded 38 solar utility projects in Poland with capacity of 1 MW for each.

All of these 38 projects, which are under Poland's Contract for Difference (CFD) regime are expected to be connected to the grid within the next two years.

These projects are eligible for a 15-year guaranteed tariff, the company said.

SOL, currently at $8.82, has been trading in the range of $0.85- $9.49 in the last one year.

