(RTTNews) - Shares of Renasant Corporation (RNST) are rising more than 10% Friday morning at $25.46

There have been no company-specific news reported today that could influence the price increase.

The stock has been trading in the range of $18.22- $36.84 in the past one year.

Two days back, Piper Sandler analyst had maintained a Hold rating for the bank.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.