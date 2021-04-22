Markets
Stock Alert: Renalytix Gains 17% On Winning Multi-year Contract

(RTTNews) - Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) shares are rising on Thursday morning trade as the company got a 10-year contract from the U.S. General Services Administration to provide KidneyIntelX early-stage kidney disease bio-prognostic testing services.

Currently, shares are at $29.64, up 17.53 percent from the previous close of $25.22 on average volume of 807,302. The shares have traded in a range of $9.91-$32.12 on average volume of 121,351 for the last 52 weeks.

The company noted that when the GSA contract will help KidneyIntelX testing to be available through the Federal Supply Schedule.

