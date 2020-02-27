Markets
Stock Alert: REGN Shares Gain As Coronavirus Outbreak Intensifies

(RTTNews) - Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) continue to rise in the pre-market today, as Coronavirus outbreak intensifies. The stock has been trading between $271.37 and $461.34 in the past one year.

Earlier this month, Regeneron said it expanded an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop a treatment for coronavirus or 2019-nCoV. The company said it will use its proprietary, rapid response technology - VelociSuite - to develop a promising antibody to combat the outbreak.

