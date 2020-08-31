Markets
Stock Alert: Regis Tanks 12% On Quarterly Results

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of Regis Corporation (RGS) are currently slipping over 12% on Monday morning after its second-quarter loss were wider than Wall Street estimates.

RGS is currently trading at $7.94, down $1.14 or 12.56% on the NYSE.

Regis reported second-quarter loss from continuing operations of $73.7 million or $2.05 per share, wider than last year's loss of $5.3 million or $0.14 per share.

Adjusted loss for the quarter were $1.01 per share, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter plunged 75.8% to $60.1 million from $248.2 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $0.66 per share on revenues of $51.15 million.

