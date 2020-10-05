Stock Alert: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Gains 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) are climbing more than 6% Monday morning on the news of President Donald Trump's Covid-19 treatment with the company's investigative antibody drug along with other drugs.

On September 29, Regeneron had said that the first data from a descriptive analysis of a seamless Phase 1/2/3 trial of its investigational antibody cocktail REGN-COV2 showed reduced viral load and the time to alleviate symptoms in non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

REGN stock is currently trading at $603.26. It has been trading in the range of $278- $664.64 in tha last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.