Stock Alert: Regeneron Pharma Rises 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) are rising more than 10 percent in the morning trade on Tuesday at $485.54 after the biotechnology company said it has identified antibodies for treating COVID-19 or coronavirus.

The stock has traded in a range of $271.37 to $501.95 in the past 52 weeks.

Regeneron Pharma said it discovered hundreds of virus-neutralizing antibodies that could be effective against the novel coronavirus. The company plans to initiate large-scale manufacturing by mid-April with an antibody cocktail therapy, with potential to enter human clinical studies by early summer.

Regeneron Pharma isolated the antibodies from its VelocImmune mice that have been genetically-modified to a human immune system. It has also isolated antibodies from humans who have recovered from COVID-19, in order to maximize the pool of potentially potent antibodies. The biotechnology company will select the top two antibodies for a 'cocktail' treatment based on potency and binding ability to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, as well as other desirable qualities.

Regeneron noted that it previously used these technologies to rapidly develop a successful treatment for Ebola virus infection, which is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On Monday, Regeneron and Sanofi announced that it initiated Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating Kevzara in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19.

